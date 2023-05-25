New Tag Team Match Added To Impact Under Siege Pre-Show

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday night a new pre-show match for Friday's Under Siege special. The Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Coven (Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King) will be facing Jessicka and Courtney Rush in a non-title match.

During this week's episode of "Impact on AXS TV," after Wilde defeated Jessicka, she and King attacked her and she was later saved by Rosemary's persona Courtney Rush. As seen in the video below, in a wild backstage segment, Rush noted that Rosemary for the last seven years was "using her body." She didn't know why she was "there right now," but the two agreed to team together and Rush became one of the Death Dollz.

The other pre-show match will see Joe Hendry defending the Impact Digital Media Title against Dirty Dango.