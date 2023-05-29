Taya Valkyrie Discusses John Morrison Winning Boxing Debut

Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison are one of wrestling's power couples, with Valkyrie recently becoming a member of the AEW roster and Morrison winning his first-ever boxing match. Appearing on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Valkyrie discussed her husband's recent foray into boxing.

"I don't think people realize, he was training for five [or] six months with Josh Barnett on a regular basis to get ready for this fight," Valkyrie said. Additionally, Morrison was working with other boxers to train for an opponent who was much bigger than him in Harley Morenstein, also known as EpicMealTime online. When the time came for the fight, Valkyrie thought she was going to accompany her husband down to the ring and then sit in the front row, but he wound up asking her to stay in his corner for the match, which she did.

"He worked very hard for that, and you never know if he's going to do another one. We'll see," Valkyrie continued. "If I have to be a cornerman again, I will have a bedazzled black tracksuit." At the same time, Valkyrie revealed that she was approached for a boxing match of her own, but she shut down the idea and said it would never happen.

"That weekend was a lot," Valkyrie stated. "I was in my boxing wife era, as I like to post about it. But yeah, it was a lot, but it was so fun, and just like a weird alternate universe where John is a boxer." Valkyrie then talked about the event being set up for video game enthusiasts and influencers, making herself and Morrison feel out of place. However, the two did get to spend some time with "WWE NXT" commentator Vic Joseph, making both feel a little bit more at home.