Booker T Believes AEW Collision Ratings Will Be Lower Than Rampage, Even With CM Punk

AEW is adding to their content plate with "AEW Collision" set to occupy Saturday nights on TNT starting in June. Fans and pundits are already skeptical of how the show will fare ratings-wise considering the numbers they've drawn on Saturday's before for special airings of "Dynamite," "Rampage," and "Battle of the Belts." During a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame," Booker T predicted that "Collision" won't do well, even with CM Punk involved.

"I don't think their audience is going to be there on a Saturday night," Booker T said. "I think even with a star like CM Punk, it's going to be hard to sell Saturday night. It's not like it was back in the day when you just had local television and we didn't have the internet and the way people are today, which is just all over the place. I just don't think wrestling on a Saturday night fits... I think those numbers will be lower than 'Rampage.'"

The WWE Hall of Famer also discussed how important it was for AEW and Punk to get back on the same page because there was a lot of money on the table. Booker T believes Punk needs to be put back to work instead of sitting at home collecting a paycheck.

While it hasn't been officially announced by AEW, all signs are pointing to Punk making his return on the premiere episode of "Collision" on June 17 as it emanates from the United Center in Chicago. Punk has been out of action since September due to a torn triceps, in addition to the fallout of the post-All Out media scrum brawl.

