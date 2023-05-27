WWE Superstars Grant First Make-A-Wish In Saudi Arabia

Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, and Natalya granted the first ever Make-A-Wish foundation wishes in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The trio visited the Saudi German Hospital in Jeddah to visit children receiving treatment — their visit marked the launch of Make-A-Wish Saudi Arabia. WWE also published a photo gallery of Rhodes, Kingston, and Natalya's visit.

WWE has a long standing relationship with the Make-A-Wish foundation, which recently celebrated 40 years of working with WWE in the lead up to WrestleMania 39. At that event, John Cena made his entrance with numerous Make-A-Wish kids. Cena, of course, is no stranger to granting wishes, having granted the most wishes in Make-A-Wish's history at over 650. Over WrestleMania weekend, numerous other WWE stars granted wishes, including Finn Balor, Bayley, Omos, and Rhodes.

The stars' stop at the Saudi German Hospital came in the lead up to Saturday's Night of Champions premium live event, the ninth show WWE has held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 and, according to WWE Chief Content Office Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's fastest selling event in Saudi Arabia to date. WWE remains in the midst of a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia that will continue to see them holding two large-scale events there at least once per year. The deal, which is set to last through 2027, has been nothing short of extremely lucrative for WWE, with all Saudi Arabia-based events thus far having made more money than the first 38 WrestleManias combined.