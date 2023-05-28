Adam Cole Provides An Update On Kyle O'Reilly, Says He's Doing Good

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly has been out of action through injury since last June, but his friend — and long-term teammate — Adam Cole has provided an update on his recovery progress. In a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', Cole revealed that O'Reilly is on the mend — and it's only a matter of time until he steps back into an AEW ring.

"He's doing good. He's in good spirits. He's on the right track," Cole said. "There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roddy's [Roderick Strong] here and things like that. He's seriously one of the toughest guys I've ever met for sure, so everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed. Kyle's doing awesome, he's seeing great progress, and hopefully, we'll see him again very soon."

O'Reilly provided a health update back in January, revealing that he'd been dealing with a post-surgical issue at the time. He said that he felt frustrated toward the end of 2022, but he's been working with specialists to ensure that he makes a full recovery. The AEW star has stayed quiet about the experience, for the most part, but all the signs do point toward him returning to in-ring competition eventually.

With O'Reilly out of action, Cole will go into tonight's match against Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing with Strong and ECW legend Sabu in his corner. The veteran made his debut on the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," and Cole has revealed that Sabu's inclusion was a "last-minute decision."