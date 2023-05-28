Claudio Castagnoli Says BCC Members Want To 'Outdo' Last Year's Anarchy In The Arena

Tonight, at AEW Double or Nothing, Claudio Castagnoli will team up with Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club for a violent match. The stable is scheduled to face The Elite's Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks in an Anarchy in the Arena brawl, and Castagnoli has promised chaos when both factions square off.

In a recent interview with Sporf, the Swiss superstar said that his stablemates want to make sure this Anarchy in the Arena match is crazier than the first one — which saw Danielson, Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz take on the Jericho Appreciation Society at Double or Nothing 2022. As such, the Blackpool Combat Club members have been throwing some ideas around.

"I think all the viewers are going to get a similar experience this year because there's some crazy ideas from my teammates already," the ROH World Champion said. "It's going to be a lot of fun and I'm really excited to be in the match."

According to Castagnoli, there is plenty of friendly competition between the members of the Blackpool Combat Club; however, that's what makes them successful as a group, and their preparation for Double or Nothing has brought out their competitive sides. "In true BCC fashion, everybody's trying to outdo each other," he added. "We have a few things up our sleeves and I think that's what makes us as a group so effective, is that we all try to one-up each other in competition and we don't really care about hurting each other's feelings while doing it."