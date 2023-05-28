Dani Jordyn Responds To Being Attacked By Fan At Independent Show

During Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise 3 at MomoCon in Atlanta, GA this weekend, a Spider-Man cosplayer attacked Dillon McQueen at ringside, then Dani Jordyn in the ring. "The Real Mean Girl" addressed the situation via Twitter by saying "it was not part of the show" and everyone involved "handled the situation backstage as professionally as we could given the entire situation."

After footage of the incident began to circulate, Dice shared that he has "spent 13 years working with adults with intellectual disabilities" and his team "handled it without breaking any laws or any bones."

According to Dice, no legal action will be taken because ultimately no one was hurt.