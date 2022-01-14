Zicky Dice has an outlandish confession, he credits an AEW favorite with planting early seeds for his January 15 “interactive pro wrestling” event Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise.

“Let’s rewind back to the NWA days,” Dice told Wrestling Inc.

“Thunder Rosa had shot me a call, and we were just chit-chatting on the phone,” he explained, “She said, ‘You need to just focus on one platform, whether that’s your Twitter or Instagram, and just roll with it.’”

The very next day, Twitch contacted Dice, the NWA World Television champion at the time. Generally a platform for gamers, the streaming service was seeking to partner with pro wrestlers — and Dice found an unexpected home.

Nearly two years into flexing his creativity and building a strong following, Dice brings to life a dream he’s had since his first days streaming. Sat., Jan. 15, 2022, he presents the interactive wrestling experience Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise live and free of charge on Twitch.

“Cable television is soon to be obsolete,” said Dice, who signed with Impact Wrestling in late-2021. “Fans want to get involved so God damn bad, they’re jumping barricades to get to us.”

That won’t be necessary at Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise, he points out. Due to Twitch’s interactive nature, fans are afforded rare opportunities to participate in match outcomes and stipulations. For example, he says, the “Hey Brother Battle Royal” allows the chat to determine whether eliminated competitors return to the action “or send them back packin’!”

That’s only the beginning though. Dice assembled top names from numerous pro wrestling companies for this groundbreaking, “must-see” super-card. Also onboard are AEW “Dark Order” members Evil Uno and Alan “V” Angels, Impact’s Rich Swann, Chris Bey, and X-Division champ Trey Miguel.

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle takes on Effy in the “dream match we all didn’t know we needed.” Declares Dice: “Those guys could stand in the ring and stare at each other and flock around like birds for 30 minutes, and everyone’s going to love that!”

It’s only fitting Dice repaid Thunder Rosa with a high-profile spot too. She takes on the returning Taya Valkyrie, formerly NXT’s ‘Franky Monet,’ in her first match since departing WWE.

“That match is going to be insane!” Dice declared. “The roof is going to explode. The chat is going to explode. I hope the internet explodes — #OutlandishParadise.”

Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise kicks off at 7pm EST/4pm PST. Showtime is 8pm EST/5PM PST. It streams live and free of charge at http://www.Twitch.TV/ZickyDice

