Arn Anderson: AEW Is Going Through A 'Growth Spurt'

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is excited about the current state of the professional wrestling industry.

"It's an exciting time for the business," Anderson said on the latest episode of "Arn." The AEW producer thinks that the upcoming roster changes that are being made ahead of "AEW Collision" will energize the on-screen product. The show is set to feature talent like Thunder Rosa, Miro, and former AEW World Champion CM Punk, who have all been away from AEW programming for various reasons.

"Now we have another show which will feature more talent that you haven't been seeing hopefully," Anderson continued, "and that's going to be interesting." Anderson believes that the Saturday night timeslot for "Collision" will bring back fond memories for older wrestling fans that watched WCW Saturday Night on TBS.

We're excited about it and the company and the business entirely is going through another growth spurt," Anderson concluded, "and that can't be a bad thing."

AEW is on track for a busy summer, as not only will the company be launching "Collision" in June, but also traveling to London, England for All In, which has already sold over 60,000 tickets for London's Wembley Stadium in August.

While the company is doing well on some fronts, AEW initially struggled with ticket sales for Double or Nothing, however, current projections for the event have it crossing the 10,000 tickets sold threshold into an attendance that is relatively comparative to previous years in the same venue, albeit one set up for fewer fans than in years past.