AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Sales At 69% Capacity, Selling Just Over 200 In Last Month

For the past week, all the rage about AEW has been less about the onscreen product and more about ticket sales, as their upcoming All In event has continued to fill up seats in Wembley Stadium for this upcoming August. Unfortunately, not everything has the demand of a Wembley show, and that includes AEW Double or Nothing, which takes place later this month.

According to WrestleTix, Double or Nothing has currently filled a respectable 69% of available tickets at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena. Ticket movement has been slow, however, with only 200 or so tickets selling in the last month.