Bruce Prichard On The Undertaker Not Liking Kevin Nash And Scott Hall Leaving WWE

Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumping ship from WWF to WCW in 1996 was one of the most pivotal moments in the Monday Night Wars and is still spoken about regularly in the modern day. While plenty of wrestling fans are well aware of the story surrounding the infamous Curtain Call, other wrestlers in WWF had varying perspectives regarding the duo's departure from the company.

Bruce Prichard spoke about The Outsiders in a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With focused on WrestleMania 12, a show that saw Kevin Nash compete in his final WrestleMania match against The Undertaker in the semi-main event. "I wish they would've stayed," Prichard explained, "I personally didn't talk to them... that was between them and Vince at that point."

Prichard then mentioned some of the sentiments backstage regarding the two-man exodus, with The Undertaker specifically being upset with the turn of events. "Taker didn't like it, Taker wished they would've stayed," Prichard recalled, "But then again, Mark had been there longer and Mark is loyal. He wasn't looking to go anywhere, he felt Vince had done right by him, and he didn't want to leave."

The Undertaker's undying loyalty makes Prichard believe that the multi-time world champion saw the issues Hall and Nash had with WWF as resolvable. "I think Mark felt, like a lot of us did, that anything can be worked out," Prichard speculated.

Both Hall and Nash eventually did return to WWE following WCW's closure in 2001, joining the company in the buildup to WrestleMania X8 to revive the New World Order alongside Hulk Hogan.