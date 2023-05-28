Jinder Mahal Talks Being Paired With Indus Sheer, WWE Doing A PLE In India

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal was a recent guest on "After The Bell" with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. The former WWE Champion spoke about his recent run in "WWE NXT." Mahal made his in-ring return to "NXT" at the beginning of the year, where he defeated Julius Creed at New Year's Evil 2023.

"It was incredible just being around that young energy again, young motivated superstars, said Mahal. "It inspired me. It pushed me in a way, just seeing these young people, they are full of hopes and dreams, and aspirations and everything. "We kind of get a little bit grizzled, like Rugby, it does happen. I just felt invigorated being around Indus Sher, these two guys are megastars in my eyes. They can do everything like they have every aspect of the game down from look to persona. Veer's explosive powerful moves and Sanga is just a mountain, just so powerful and calculated."

Mahal later revealed how he was interested in seeing WWE hold a Premium Live Event in New Delhi, India. The last time that WWE held an event in New Delhi was in 2017 when he was defeated in a match against WWE Hall of Famer Triple H. After that show, WWE held an event in honor of India that took place in Florida. During the WWE Superstar Spectable in 2021, Mahal was in a six-man tag team match.

Mahal was last in the ring on the March 21 episode of "NXT," where he took part in a WWE "NXT" North American Title Qualifying match.

