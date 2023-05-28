Wardlow Retains The AEW TNT Championship, Channels His Inner Jeff Hardy During Ladder Match

Wardlow's reign as TNT Champion continued following tonight's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, with the 35-year-old doing everything possible to overcome Christian Cage and his monster, Luchasaurus.

As someone who grew up idolizing the always adventurous Jeff Hardy, Wardlow made sure it was even more clear to everyone watching after tonight's show, risking it all by paying tribute to his favorite with a ridiculous Swanton Bomb off the top of a ladder through a table onto a prone Luchasaurus. In the past, Wardlow had mentioned his desire to face Hardy in a dream match, and team with the high flyer and his brother, winning the AEW World Trios titles with the Hardy Boyz in the process.

Not only did tonight's match feature incredible spots from Wardlow, but we also saw the involvement of his manager, Arn Anderson, who went to great lengths to help. At one point, Anderson bit the finger of Luchasaurus until it bled. Anderson and Wardlow's partnership started after the AEW superstar regained his TNT Championship, having now defended the title for the first time during his third reign after tonight. Wardlow's previous title reign lasted just 3 days, dropping the belt to Powerhouse Hobbs, who he'd ultimately defeat over a month later.

As for his WWE Hall of Fame opponent, unfortunately for Cage, tonight was his first chance at winning AEW gold, being unsuccessful in the process. This match was also Cage's first match, since losing to Jungle Boy at AEW Revolution in March.