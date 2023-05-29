MJF Remains AEW World Champion At Double Or Nothing, Defeats Other Three Pillars

MJF won the "Four Pillars" at tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, defeating Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, and Darby Allin in the process.

During his third title defense, MJF did whatever he could to walk out with the belt, even asking Guevara to "lay down" for him during the match after the Jericho Appreciation Society member revealed he and his wife Tay Melo are having their first child. The match also saw MJF drop several f-bombs and also featured many close pinfalls that nearly crowned a new champion, getting the crowd to a level they hadn't been all night prior.

Despite involving the company's biggest prize, the match ended up being the co-main event of the Las Vegas show, coming up just before Anarchy in the Arena featuring The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club.

MJF is closing in on 200 days as AEW World Champion, having won the title last year at Full Gear where he defeated Jon Moxley. "The Salt of the Earth's" current reign is his first world title run in AEW, and he successfully defended his title twice before tonight's match, with victories against Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson.

As for the rest of the night, MJF was the fifth champion to walk out of the show with his belt, with Double or Nothing seeing two different title changes in the women's division. Jade Cargill's 60-0 TBS Championship title reign came to an end at the hands of the returning Kris Statlander, while Toni Storm made quick work of a battered Jamie Hayter to become AEW Women's Champion for a second time.