Toni Storm Talks Mercedes Mone In AEW, Says She'd Like To Break Her Other Foot

The newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm had some strong words for New Japan Pro Wrestling's Mercedes Mone at the post Double or Nothing media scrum. When asked about the possibility of her crossing paths with the former IWGP Women's Champion, be it teaming up or facing off, the new champion didn't mince words.

"I mean I don't know about the group, I don't know if she's Outcast material." Storm said, "But I mean I'll whoop her ass as well, break her other foot, it'll be good"

Storm's allusion to Mone's "other foot" stems from the recent injury sustained by Mone during her match against AEW's Willow Nightingale to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion at NJPW Resurgence. Mone's injury in the match reportedly resulted in a quick change that saw Nightingale come out on top. It's been further reported that the new title was created specifically to be held by Mone as part of a contract extension between Mone and NJPW.

Mone's injury also potentially upended plans for the star to appear at the AEW and NJPW cross-promoted Forbidden Door event. On a recent media call, AEW CEO Tony Khan indicated that nobody knew what the plan for Mone potentially appearing at Forbidden Door was beyond the two of them.

Earlier in the year, it was heavily rumored that Mone would appear on an episode of "AEW Dynamite," to team up with Saraya against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Ultimately, Saraya's mystery partner ended up being Storm after weeks of speculation ran wild.