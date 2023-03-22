Tony Khan Encouraged By Mercedes Mone's Recent Comments On AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Mercedes Mone became the IWGP Women's Champion in February at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley event. Because of her affiliation with NJPW, Mone could appear at the second AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view scheduled for June 25. The 31-year-old recently expressed that her schedule "might be open" for the co-promoted show, but she needed to receive a phone call first. AEW CEO Tony Khan has reacted to Mone's comments.

"It's a very encouraging thing to hear," Khan told Adrian Hernandez of "The Bet" 98.5 HD2 in Las Vegas. "I have so much respect for Mercedes. I think she's such a great pro wrestler, and certainly, she's one of the best in the world ... And certainly, the shadow of Mercedes is looming large in New Japan Pro-Wrestling right now, and when AEW and New Japan clash at Forbidden Door, it'll be very interesting to see what happens. And certainly, she's one of their top stars in New Japan, so it makes for a very interesting situation going into Forbidden Door."

Mone made her debut for NJPW on the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 by confronting and attacking then-IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI before capturing the gold the following month in Los Angeles. That encounter was "The CEO's" first in-ring bout since reportedly walking out on WWE last May. Moving forward, Mone has aspirations to face several performers working for NJPW's sister promotion STARDOM. It's been speculated that the reigning IWGP Women's Champion could be in attendance at the organization's All Star Grand Queendom event next month in Yokohama, Japan.

