MJF On Doing An AEW World Championship Open Challenge: Dumbest Sh*t I've Ever Heard In My Life

Maxwell Jacob Friedman came out successfully tonight in his defense of the AEW World Championship, but he wasn't alone in his success against multiple opponents. In Double or Nothing's opening match, Orange Cassidy outlasted twenty other wrestlers to retain his AEW International Championship. At the show's media scrum, MJF was asked if he would be open to ever wrestling Open Challenges akin to Cassidy.

"That's the dumbest sh*t I've ever heard in my f**king life," he said, "Again, let's talk about bad takes, 'MJF needs to wrestle more.' Every time I wrestle, first of all, it's a f**king classic. So I don't have a point to f**king prove. I wrestle when I literally have to. I don't get paid by the f**king hour. [...] I get paid by a winner's mother f**king purse. But, when you're the world champion, that winner's purse is f**king fat dude. So I don't have to wrestle all the f**king time. So let that mark Orange Cassidy wrestle every single f**king week. I'm a star, I don't need to wrestle every f**king week. I wrestle when I feel like it."

While MJF has now defended the AEW World Championship 4 times, Cassidy has defended the International Championship a staggering 23 times. With Jade Cargill's reign with the TBS Championship as well as her undefeated streak having ended tonight, Cassidy only needs four more defenses to reach 27 defenses and surpass Cargill's 26 defenses and break the record for most successful championship defenses in AEW's history.