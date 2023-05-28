Orange Cassidy Wins Blackjack Battle Royal, Retains AEW International Championship At Double Or Nothing

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy entered tonight's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view with the odds against him and his title reign, but the calm, cool, and collected star walked out "and still." With the Blackjack Battle Royal starting the show for the AEW International Championship, Cassidy defeated 20 other men, with the final four being Isaiah "Swerve" Strickland, The Firm's Big Bill, Pentagon, and the longest-reigning International Champion.

With the most notable moment coming when Cassidy would eliminate Strickland to secure victory, the match would feature plenty of other highlights, including the continuation of Ricky Starks' rivalry with recently signed Jay White and his partner Juice Robinson. Starks would ultimately eliminate both White and Robinson, the two men who have caused the former AEW World Championship challenger plenty of issues during the build-up to tonight's show. Unfortunately for Starks, his night ended shortly after eliminating both men, being thrown over the top rope by Big Bill.

Another rivalry that continued to take another step in the match was Keith Lee and his former AEW Tag Team Championship partner Strickland, with Brian Cage getting in the middle of things and eliminating Lee before the two could continue to settle their issues. It had previously been reported that the two were scheduled for a singles match on the show, but were later added to the battle royal to the surprise of many. Not only did the fans see former partners create drama, but the match also saw Pentagon eliminate his Lucha Brother Rey Fenix, although it was by accident. The match also saw plenty of high-flying moments from the always-entertaining Kommander.

Following the show's opening match, "Freshly Squeezed" now sits at 23-straight title defenses, holding the record for most by a champion in AEW history.