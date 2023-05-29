WWE Raw Preview (5/29): WWE Women's Tag Team Title Four-Way Match, Money In The Bank Qualifiers Begin

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned on tonight's Memorial Day episode of "WWE Raw" at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were forced to relinquish the gold earlier this month after Morgan suffered an injury. A four-way match between Rodriguez and her new partner Shotzi, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, and Damage CTRL's Bayley and IYO SKY will determine the new titleholders.

Money in the Bank is next on WWE's premium live event calendar, and qualifying matches for the annual men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will begin on tonight's broadcast. Despite the announcement, WWE has yet to confirm who will take part in this evening's bouts. The Stamford-based promotion did reveal at Night of Champions who would be involved in "WWE SmackDown's" qualifiers this Friday night, with Lacey Evans taking on Zelina Vega and LA Knight battling the Street Profits' Montez Ford.

And speaking of Night of Champions, the fallout from Saturday's event will be felt tonight. Many people will be wondering what's next for Cody Rhodes after he passed out to Brock Lesnar's Kimura Lock during their Backlash rematch. Elsewhere, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will presumably be in attendance later with his newly won World Heavyweight Championship belt, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens return to "Raw" still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions after watching The Bloodline implode right in front of their eyes in Saudi Arabia. Also, Becky Lynch will likely have something to say after losing to Trish Stratus at Night of Champions thanks to Zoey Stark.