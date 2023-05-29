MJF On Not Closing AEW DON: Why Would I Want To Roll Around In Jon Moxley's Blood?

MJF successfully defended his AEW World Championship Sunday night at Double or Nothing, seeing off "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara. That said, the champion didn't headline the event. Instead, that distinction belonged to The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club as they faced off in Anarchy in the Arena. When asked during the media scrum if that hurt to not close out the show, though, MJF had a very simple answer.

"No, no," he stated. "Why the f*** would I want to roll around in Jon Moxley's blood? I'm f***ing good on that, okay?"

MJF has held the AEW World Championship since last November, when he defeated Moxley at Full Gear.