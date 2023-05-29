Rhea Ripley Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Reference At AEW Double Or Nothing

In typical "Platinum" Max Caster fashion, the fan-favorite wrestler/MC dropped some fresh verses during The Acclaimed's entrance at AEW Double Or Nothing on Sunday night. As the team of himself, Anthony Bowens, and "Daddy A**" Billy Gunn approached the ring to challenge the House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championships, Caster trash-talked their macabre opponents. For this diss track, the master of the Mic Drop gave a shoutout to some top WWE Superstars associated with Buddy Matthews and they have responded on social media.

Previously known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, the Australian wrestler is currently dating Judgement Day member and Smackdown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Caster referenced their relationship in his signature freestyle during the annual pay-per-view, as well as Ripley's onscreen romance with Dominik Mysterio. He said, "Buddy acts all ominous when he's getting cucked by a kid named Dominik." The crowd then proceeded to chant "Who's your Mami?" at Matthews.

In response, "The Eradicator" addressed the lyrics with a simple tweet the following morning. She said, "Hey @DomMysterio35, we're over in two companies." With wrestling fans acknowledging Mami and Dom Dom all over the wrestling world, she's certainly not wrong.

As for the match, despite a valiant effort from the office supply enthusiasts, House of Black members Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black got the best of their fun-loving foes and retained their coveted titles in yet another Open House match. Now the terrifying trio moves on to the next open challenge from another team that seeks to separate them from their championship gold.