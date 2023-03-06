Rhea Ripley Celebrates Buddy Matthews' AEW Trios Championship Victory

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to social media to celebrate her partner Buddy Matthews' win tonight at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The AEW star along with his House of Black stablemates, Malakai Black and Brody King became the new AEW World Trios Champions after they defeated The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Ripley simply tweeted, "And New" with a black heart emoji. It was back in May 2022 when Ripley confirmed her relationship with Matthews.

Ripley herself will be going for gold next month at WrestleMania 39, she will be facing WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble to earn her title match. So far in her WWE career, Ripley has held the "NXT" Women's Championship, the "NXT UK" Women's Championship, and the "Raw" Women's Championship. WrestleMania 39 is set for April 1 and April 2 and it will be taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Matthews made his AEW debut on the February 23, 2022 edition of "Dynamite." It was also when he joined the House of Black stable and helped King and Malakai attack Death Triangle's Pac and Penta. Matthews was previously with WWE for eight years until June 2021 when he was released. He was released during the same time as other AEW stars Malakai Black and Ruby Soho.

The only other title to change hands Sunday night at the AEW event was the TNT Championship, Samoa Joe lost it to Wardlow. Full results of the AEW Revolution 2023 pay-per-view are available here.