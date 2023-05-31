Mick Foley On How He Would Be Remembered Differently Without The Undertaker

Mick Foley might be one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time, having entered the WWE Hall Of Fame and held the WWE Championship on multiple occasions, but he believes that without The Undertaker he would simply just be seen as a good hand in the business. "I'll go out of my way to thank him," he said on "Foley Is Pod." "I think I'd be a respected hand."

Foley and Undertaker had incredible battles against each other over the years, with the "Hardcore Legend" proving to be a fantastic rival for the "Deadman." However, Foley admitted that ahead of their showdown at King of the Ring 1996, he thought he would simply be doing the favors and then moving back down the ladder. "I had to do a double take when he goes over the finish and we were off to the races brother," he said. "So, thank you Undertaker for everything you've done for me."

Foley would ultimately defeat Undertaker at that event with the Mandible Claw, and that victory instantly established him in the eyes of WWE fans. From that point, it was "off to the races" with their long-term rivalry, as Foley mentioned. Despite the fact Undertaker didn't mention Foley during his Hall Of Fame speech, the respect between them is mutual, and he believes their work will "outlive the test of time."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Foley Is Pod" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.