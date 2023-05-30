Will Ospreay Hopes To Face CM Punk But 'True Forbidden Door' Opponent Is Seth Rollins

With the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event around the corner, attention has turned to what matches will be booked on the card. Fans have been trying to assemble their own dream matches between the two promotions, and that has put Will Ospreay and a returning CM Punk near the top of the list. However, with Punk's expected comeback with AEW likely not occurring until the launch of "AEW Collision," is Punk vs. Ospreay in the cards?

"I have no idea what's going on but I'm all about business and hopefully that's something can work out," Ospreay told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "Now it is quite open, especially with the relationship there that AEW have with New Japan, it's so different to how it was in 2020."

Ospreay admitted that the relationship with AEW and NJPW has grown, while also stressing that working for the company was an eye-opening experience as to how television wrestling works. But he does have designs on kicking the Forbidden Door open even wider, wanting a specific new World Heavyweight Champion if possible to step through and face him.

"I think it's got to be Seth [Rollins] after the little Twitter thing, we've got to," he admitted. "It would be fun and he's so over right now, you see the crowd singing his song and everything it's mad. Especially from what he was getting when we had our little thing, that was a mixture of bad booking and everything along those lines, but now it's crazy."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.