Independent Wrestler G-Raver To Stand Trial In July On DUI & Drug Charges

Five months, and one pre-trial hearing, after being arrested for numerous drug and DUI-related charges, wrestler G-Raver is ready to stand trial. PWInsider reports that the long-time death match wrestler will stand trial this July in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania's Central Court. While no firm start date for the trial was given, a final pretrial hearing will be held on July 6, followed by jury selection on July 10.

This becomes the second, and easily more serious, legal matter G-Raver has had to deal with in recent years. Many will recall that he was previously taken to court in 2019 by Jim Cornette after an argument on Twitter between the two led to G-Raver selling "F**k Jim Cornette" t-shirts with Cornette's likeness. The lawsuit was later settled.

G-Raver's current trouble with the law all started in December, when, according to police reports, the former GCW Tag Team Champion was found slumped over in the driver's seat of his car. He would claim to have snorted "10 bags of heroin," and a subsequent search of his car would reveal him to be in possession of meth, marijuana, heroin, mushrooms, and Alprazolam. In total, G-Raver received nine different charges for the incident; an unknown passenger in his car was also arrested. This is G-Raver's second known arrest for DUI, with the first occurring in 2013.

Once a staple in both GCW and the death match scene on the independents, G-Raver hasn't wrestled since February 2022, though he would make an appearance at an XPW event earlier this year. Shortly after his last match, he was accused by wrestling fan Stoney Ciccone of punching her in the head repeatedly in 2020, leading to her suffering a seizure. G-Raver would deny the allegations in an argument with Ciccone on Twitter shortly after.