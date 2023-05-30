WWE NXT Preview (5/30): Jacy Jayne And Gigi Dolin Collide In A Weaponized Cage Match & More

Rivals Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will settle their differences once and for all in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match on tonight's Battleground fallout episode of "WWE NXT." The pair have been entangled in a feud ever since Jayne turned on Dolin in February. The former Toxic Attraction teammates have collided on two occasions since, with Dolin picking up the win at the Roadblock special in March, while Jayne emerged victorious in their rematch earlier this month. Both ladies agreed to the Weaponized Steel Cage Match last week after Jayne said she wanted to move on to better things and didn't want Dolin to drag her down any longer than she already has.

During Sunday night's Battleground premium live event, the mystery attacker who has been tormenting the "NXT" women's division revealed that they would disclose their identity on this evening's show. The likes of former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, and Wendy Choo have all been taken out by the masked individual over the past few months.

Elsewhere, Tiffany Stratton will presumably appear tonight after capturing the vacant "NXT" Women's Championship at Battleground. Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in the "NXT" Women's Championship Tournament final to win the gold for the first time in her career. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes successfully retained the "NXT" Championship against Bron Breakker on Sunday night. A new challenger for the "NXT" title may emerge now that Breakker was unsuccessful in his rematch after losing the belt to Hayes at Stand & Deliver in April.