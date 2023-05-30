AJ Styles Appearing On WWE Raw Reportedly A Last Minute Decision

Despite WWE just establishing a brand split with the recent Draft, one of "SmackDown's" top stars AJ Styles was heavily involved on the Memorial Day edition of "WWE Raw." PWInsider reports that Styles' involvement was a last-minute decision as he had returned home on Sunday following the trip to Saudi Arabia.

Styles appeared in the opening segment of "Raw" to congratulate Seth Rollins on defeating him to win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. In typical fashion, a tag team match was then set up when The Judgment Day confronted both Rollins and Styles. Later in the main event, Styles and Rollins were victorious over Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

This report of a last-minute decision comes after Fightful Select's report on Monday night that Vince McMahon still makes creative changes remotely to WWE's flagship shows when he sees fit. McMahon hasn't been physically present backstage since WrestleMania week, which caused a hit to morale when he made last-minute changes to several matches. It had been reported in recent months that scripts for television tapings had been finalized at least 24 hours prior to the show since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer last summer.

For now, WWE does not intend on blowing up their own brand split rules despite Styles being one of several "SmackDown" stars to appear on Monday's "Raw." In the meantime, it remains to be seen how "The Phenomenal One" will be booked on Friday nights going forward now that he has been reunited with The OC.