WWE Announces More Dates For Roman Reigns' Appearance Schedule

WWE has officially announced the next 10 appearances for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Prior to Money in the Bank, "The Tribal Chief" will appear on "WWE SmackDown" on June 2 in Wilkes-Barre, on June 16 in Lexington, and on June 30 in London. On June 17, Reigns will make a rare WWE Supershow live event appearance in Columbus, Ohio.

Then in the lead up to SummerSlam, Reigns is set to appear on "SmackDown" in New York City on July 7, in Orlando on July 21, and in New Orleans on July 28. He will also work a live event in Mexico City on July 22. While he is advertised for SummerSlam in Detroit on August 5, he's not currently scheduled for the go-home show in Dayton on August 4.

Since reverting to a part-time schedule one year ago, Reigns has only made four house show appearances to work special attraction matches. Even his television and premium live event schedule was reduced despite holding the company's top prize. Last year, Reigns did not compete at Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, and Extreme Rules. So far this year, Backlash in Puerto Rico was the only PLE that he did not appear on. WWE has not announced any PLE dates past SummerSlam, so it remains to be seen how that will play out down the line.

In the imminent future, it appears that Reigns will be dealing with The Bloodline potentially falling apart. At Night of Champions on Saturday, Jimmy Uso super-kicked "The Head of the Table," which shocked everyone involved. Fans will get a glimpse of the repercussions this Friday on "SmackDown" in Pennsylvania.