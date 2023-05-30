AJ Styles At WWE Raw Was Reportedly A Vince McMahon Call

AJ Styles' appearance last night on "WWE Raw" was a last minute decision made. Now, according to PWInsider, that call came from Vince McMahon.

Portions of "Raw" were altered to include Styles in the opening segment, and his teaming with the new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the main event was at McMahon's request. In the main event, Styles and Rollins defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day had interrupted Styles congratulating Rollins to start the show, setting up the match for later in the night.

Since McMahon came out of retirement and returned as WWE's Executive Chairman, it's safe to say that he has slowly been getting back involved with creative. One major moment was the "Raw" after WrestleMania 39, where McMahon, 15 to 20 minutes before the show went live, had asked for several rewrites. One change that night was how there was going to be a match to determine the next challenger for the "Raw" Women's championship, and that was later replaced with a number one contenders match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

A few weeks after the April 3 episode of "Raw," the former WWE CEO made changes again, this time to the April 25 episode. For a few matches that night, he had changed the original winners while scrapping a few segments involving female talents. In a last minute rewrite, McMahon added The Street Profits vs.Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Over the weekend at Night of Champions, Rollins defeated AJ Styles to hold the new title. Styles was drafted as a member of the "SmackDown" roster during this year's WWE Draft.