Impact Announces New 8-4-1 Concept For Against All Odds

Impact Wrestling announced a first for the promotion — an 8-4-1 match. The match will be taking place at Impact's next event, Against All Odds. The 8-4-1 match will start as an 8-man tag team match, Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, and Nick Aldis vs. Moose, Mike Bailey, PCO, and Rich Swann.

The winning team then will compete in a four-way match, and the winner of the four-way match will be going to Slammiversary and face Impact World Champion Steve Maclin for the title. Last Friday at Under Siege, Maclin had successfully retained the Impact World Title against PCO in a No DQ match.

Against All Odds is set for Friday, June 9, and will be available to watch on FITE, IMPACT+, and YouTube for ultimate insiders.