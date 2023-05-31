Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Fact That He Doesn't Have A Mattel Action Figure

On the latest episode of his "My World" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jeff Jarrett answered several questions from fans, with one question being about the lack of a WWE action figure even though he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He revealed that at one time, Mattel was close to creating one. Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with Goldberg, Ivory, Hillbilly Jim, Mark Henry, and The Dudley Boyz.

"It's really cut and dry, said Jarrett. "Man oh man, we got really close so much so I think Mattel jumped the gun. Now, what, that, was about a year ago or something like that, but I don't have an agreement in place with them. It's just, truly that simple, I don't have a deal."

News about Jarrett getting a new WWE figure was first released in July 2022 during Comic-Con and the figure was going to be part of WWE's Ultimate Edition line. According to WrestlingFigureNews.com, the figure was canceled this past November. Not surprisingly, it happened around the same time that Jarrett signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Since being with AEW, Jarrett has aligned himself with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh. This past weekend, he and Lethal had unsuccessfully tried to gain the AEW Tag Team Titles from FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) at Double or Nothing.

