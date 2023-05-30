Jeff Jarrett Comments (Briefly) On AEW Tag Title Loss At Double Or Nothing

It's been two days since AEW Double or Nothing, which saw FTR successfully defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. It was a painful loss for the Jarrett/Lethal team, who have challenged for the AEW Tag Titles four times in the last six months, only to find themselves coming oh so close, but yet oh so far away each time, whether it be against FTR, The Gunns, or The Acclaimed.

Given the nature of the loss, it's understandable that Jarrett would be asked about it as soon as the latest episode of "My World" began today. Unfortunately for co-host Conrad Thompson, Jarrett is not yet ready to discuss his latest heartbreaking defeat.

"I don't want to talk about it, I don't want to talk about it, I don't want to talk about it," Jarrett said. "Let's look forward. No matter win lose or draw, I always look forward."

In fairness to Jarrett, Sunday's loss to FTR was a difficult one to swallow. Despite assistance from both Sonjay Dutt and Jarrett's wife, Karen, who at one point took out referee Aubrey Edwards with a guitar shot, Jarrett and Lethal were unable to take advantage of the situation, in particular being hurt by Jarrett's inadvertent guitar shot to special referee, Mark Briscoe, preventing Briscoe from counting a pinfall for Jarrett later in the match. In frustration, Jarrett would slap Briscoe, leading to retaliation from Briscoe which would ultimately cost him the match.

As of this writing, neither Jarrett, Lethal, the rest of their gang, or FTR have been announced for "AEW Dynamite" tomorrow night in San Diego, California. Given their string of losses in title matches, however, it would seem unlikely Lethal and Jarrett will be getting another title shot any time soon.