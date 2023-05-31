Carmella And Corey Graves To Appear On The Tamron Hall Show

WWE superstars Carmella and Corey Graves are set to appear on "The Tamron Hall Show" on Wednesday, the talk show announced via social media.

The promo for the episode suggested that the pro wrestling couple would be discussing the hurdles they encountered en route to Carmella's pregnancy. "They are the WWE stars known to fans as Carmella and Corey Graves, but now they have a new title: Mom and Dad, as they await the birth of their first baby together on the next Tamron Hall," said Hall in a brief video clip.

Carmella — who experienced two miscarriages last year — had previously spoken on the taboo attached to miscarriages, and why she was determined to help out other couples around the world dealing with similar tragedies. During her appearance on "Good Morning America" earlier this month, Carmella said that a lot of couples refuse to speak on the subject of miscarriages as "there's a shame around it" even as there's nothing to be ashamed of.

Shortly before she announced her pregnancy, Carmella was written off WWE television due to an undisclosed health issue. According to several reports, she was originally slated to be Chelsea Green's partner in the fatal four-way tag team match at WrestleMania 39 — until she was replaced by Sonya Deville. On the March 20 episode of "WWE Raw," Adam Pearce told Green in a backstage segment that "Carmella was not available" to team with her in a WrestleMania Showcase qualifying match, following which Green established a new tag team with Deville. As such, WWE fans haven't caught a glimpse of "Princess Of Staten Island" since March 13.

Carmella is due to give birth in November this year.