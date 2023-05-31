Jon Moxley To Miss AEW Collision Premiere

Plenty has been said about who will be at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois when AEW premieres its new Saturday night "Collision" program on June 17. But now the pro wrestling world knows at least one name who will not. A Twitter announcement revealed that former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will appear at Wrestling Revolver's "Ring of Destiny" event on June 17 in Dayton, Ohio. The event is airing live on Fite+, casting a major shadow of doubt that Moxley would be able to pull off appearing on both shows in one day.

Not that it'd be necessary. AEW's new program has appeared to, in part, be a way to help sort out its infamously large roster. While owner Tony Khan has been coy about announcing exactly which of the company's stars will appear on "Collision" — with most signs pointing to CM Punk making his return at the event — he's repeatedly flicked at the idea of this new program leading to a brand split.

AEW did announce a number of wrestlers who are scheduled to appear on "Collision" earlier this month, which included other long-awaited returns from stars like Miro, Thunder Rosa, and Andrade El Idolo, who appeared just as shocked as fans that he would be on the show. Top stars like Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs were also said to appear on the program, according to AEW. But most fans are clamoring to find out when — not if — CM Punk will make his return either ahead of "Collision" or on the night of the show, after what will be a dramatic nine months away from AEW.