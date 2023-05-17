Andrade On Returning To AEW For Collision: 'What News, I Had No Idea!'

The wrestling world is buzzing about the announcement of All Elite Wrestling's new program "AEW Collision," set to debut in Chicago on June 17. The announcement also saw some familiar faces return to AEW branding, as names like Thunder Rosa and Miro were mentioned, and Andrade El Idolo, who has not been seen on AEW programming since September of last year.

"Órale!" Andrade wrote on Twitter. "what news, I had no idea!!!" While it is possible that Andrade is being facetious about how much he knew, it is also possible that his long hiatus from AEW led to him being out of touch with the recent changes and announcements.