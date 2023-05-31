R-Truth On Baron Corbin's WWE NXT Return: 'But Why?'

Baron Corbin returned to "WWE NXT" last night, attacking Carmelo Hayes in the process — and R-Truth can't figure out why.

Hayes had just defended the "NXT" Championship against Noam Dar when the former "Lone Wolf" ambushed him from behind, leaving R-Truth to ponder on Twitter: "But why?"

The show closed with Corbin holding the "NXT" Championship above his head, a title he never won during his own stint on the brand, which hints that he may become the next challenger for the belt. He had been dealing with a lengthy losing streak on the main roster, and he was not picked up by either "Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" during the draft, making him a free agent able to appear on any show. "NXT" looks like his next stop.

Corbin wasn't the only main roster wrestler to make a surprise appearance on "NXT" last night though as Mustafa Ali also turned up.