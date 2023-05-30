Mustafa Ali Makes Surprise Return To WWE NXT

Mustafa Ali made his surprise return to "WWE NXT" during Tuesday night's episode. Ali appeared in the crowd just before "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee and Tyler Bate teamed up for a match against The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler). Ali later ran into the ring and helped Lee and Bate after Schism leader Joe Gacy attacked them.

One of the last times that Ali was on a televised episode of "NXT" was all the way back on the October 3, 2016 episode, when he took part in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. His last non-televised match for "NXT" was in April 2017.

Over the weekend at Night of Champions, Ali unsuccessfully challenged GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.