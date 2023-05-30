Baron Corbin Shockingly Emerges As New Challenger To WWE NXT Champ Carmelo Hayes

After a successful title defense against Bron Breakker at "WWE NXT" Battleground, Carmelo Hayes wasted little time in finding his next challenger. After agreeing to put his "NXT" Championship on the line against the "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, the two met in the main event of Tuesday's "NXT."

Despite the ringside shenanigans from each of their allies, Hayes managed to pull out a victory by nailing Dar with his Nothing But Net finisher. Hayes' post-match celebration was cut off by the "free agent" Baron Corbin, who attacked him from behind. After leading Hayes back into the ring, Corbin delivered an End of Days and ended the show by holding up the "NXT" Championship, signaling his interest in challenging for the title next.

