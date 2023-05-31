AEW Dynamite Preview (5/31): Tony Khan's Collision Debut Announcement & More

Tonight's Double or Nothing fallout episode of "AEW Dynamite" will see AEW CEO Tony Khan make an announcement regarding the June 17 debut of "AEW Collision." The new Saturday night show was announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2023, with Khan revealing the first-ever broadcast would take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It's been rumored that CM Punk could be in line for a return in his hometown on the debut episode. Will Khan put an end to the speculation and announce the former AEW World Champion on this evening's broadcast?

It has been confirmed that Chris Jericho will team up with The Outcasts' Saraya against Adam Cole and his wife Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. on tonight's show. Cole defeated Jericho in an Unsanctioned Match via referee's stoppage at Double or Nothing. Following that bout, an irate Jericho and Saraya ranted backstage about being hit with a kendo stick by the former AEW Women's World Champion, which led to the pair demanding Khan to give them a mixed tag team match against Cole and Baker.

And lastly, Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita will address the AEW fans after the Japanese wrestler assisted the Blackpool Combat Club in their victory over The Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena match on Sunday night. The ending of that arena-wide brawl saw Takeshita — who initially appeared in a black sweater and face mask to disguise his identity — attack Kenny Omega before Wheeler Yuta scored the win for the BCC. Callis choked his former associate after the match while the rest of the group celebrated their triumph.