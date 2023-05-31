AEW Collision Announcement Promoted For Wednesday's Dynamite

A new announcement will be made by AEW CEO Tony Khan during the May 31 episode of "AEW Dynamite." about the debut of "AEW Collison."

"Collision" will air on Saturdays, and the first episode is slated for June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Khan had announced the location during the May 25 episode of "Dynamite." Due to the premiere episode's location, there has been talk that CM Punk could potentially make a return on the show's debut. During last weekend's Double or Nothing media scrum, Khan was asked about the rumors of Punk returning, but the AEW President said he "wasn't prepared" to address the question.

Along with the announcement, Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis will be addressing their actions from this past weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Takeshita turned heel and helped Blackpool Combat Club win against The Elite in the Anarchy in the Arena match. Before his heel turn, for the last couple of weeks, the former DDT Pro-Wrestling star had been helping the Elite even the odds against the BCC.

Also on the show, Saraya and Chris Jericho will team up against Britt Baker and Adam Cole. The match was made official during Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view after Jericho issued the challenge following his loss to Cole in an Unsanctioned match. While Saraya has been feuding with Baker since the creation of The Outcasts. The stable, which along with Saraya includes Ruby Riott and Toni Storm, is against the original AEW female talent.