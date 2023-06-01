Maxxine Dupri Got Current WWE Role Because She Was Hurt, Didn't Know Until Day Before

Maxxine Dupri spent little time on "WWE NXT" under the name Sofia Cromwell before she was called up to "SmackDown" as Maxxine Dupri. The former manager of Maximum Male Models recently appeared on "Out of Character" and explained how her call up played out.

"This is actually interesting because I've never talked about this in terms of this, but I fractured my fibula," Dupri revealed. "That happened in May or June, and I think of that in hindsight as a big blessing because I wasn't doing much in 'NXT' because I was injured. So I think when they were looking at who was going to be Maxxine, that ended up being a positive for me and allowed me to heal and what not."

Dupri recalled working with Robert Stone and Von Wagner briefly on "NXT." Then WWE was advertising the Maxxine character for a few weeks. There was buzz that it could be her in the role, but she continued to doubt it. Then she had a gut feeling something might be happening right before receiving a text message that changed the course of her career.

"I wake up at seven the next morning and I have a text from travel. They're like, 'Hey, you're needed at SmackDown tomorrow. I'm booking your travel,'" Dupri recalled. She went to the WWE Performance Center for training and got in contact with the brand's lead writer. Upon checking his email, that's when everyone learned she would be portraying LA Knight's sister and that she needed to get on a flight in four hours. Dupri said she got a spray tan and packed her bags before flying out. She also credits her background in cheerleading for teaching her how to adapt in a fast-paced environment.

