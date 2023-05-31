Eddie Kingston And The Young Bucks Revealed For AEW Fight Forever

Today's AEWGames Twitch stream saw the reveal of three more characters for the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game — Eddie Kingston as well as Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks. The footage, also shared to Twitter, shows off the character models as well as some of the moves able to be performed by the AEW stars, with the Jackson brothers pulling off multiple Superkicks, elbow drops, and more, while Kingston performs suplexes and a spinning back fist with a taunt in-between.

With the official release date of "AEW Fight Forever" now less than a month away, the company has yet to reveal a full roster for the game. However, appearing on the stream, AEW star Evil Uno teased that the announcement would be happening within the next few weeks.

Previously revealed playable characters for "AEW Fight Forever" include stars like Kenny Omega, Britt Baker, Darby Allin, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Kris Statlander, and many more. The game is even set to feature former AEW performer Cody Rhodes, who made the move last year from AEW to WWE, where he is now one of the company's top stars.

Each Wednesday leading up to the release of the game on June 29, Evil Uno will appear on the AEWGames Twitch stream to reveal further details on the game, showing off matches between new and confirmed characters alongside guest hosts. Today's installment included Brodie Lee Jr., and featured single-player matches that included the two Jackson brothers, Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, and more.