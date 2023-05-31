Seth Rollins Hopes Buddy Murphy Isn't Upset Over His Rhea Ripley Moment On WWE Raw

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" concluded with a tag team match pitting World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and AJ Styles against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. At one point, Rollins snuck up on Rhea Ripley and put his arm around her, which fooled her for a second. During a recent appearance on "WWE's The Bump," Rollins addressed the spot that's been a talking point in the days since.

"I saw an opening, I had to take it. I don't know what else to tell you," Rollins said. "It was right there for the picking, and it made for good television and a lot of fun. I hope Rhea wasn't too offended, I hope Dom-Dom wasn't too offended. I hope my old protege Murphy wasn't too offended. I don't know, I'm just pissing everybody off, I guess."

It didn't take long for fans to point out on social media that the moment was previously performed by Shawn Michaels. He first did it with Sunny in 1996 and then did it again in 2006 during a Survivor Series match with Melina at ringside. Melina even took to Twitter to state, "I love this."

While Ripley and Mysterio are an onscreen item, Ripley is actually in a relationship with former WWE star and current AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Murphy, now known as Buddy Matthews. Rollins is only the second wrestler to poke fun at their relationship this week as Ripley, Mysterio, and Matthews were called out in Max Caster's rap at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday.

