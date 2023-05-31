Kris Statlander's First TBS Title Defense Announced For AEW Dynamite

It was a triumphant return for Kris Statlander this past Sunday at Double or Nothing as she made AEW history by ending Jade Cargill's undefeated streak and becoming the second-ever TBS Champion in the title's lineage. And despite coming off a lengthy recovery from a torn ACL, Statlander is already set to defend the title against all comers — starting tonight on "AEW Dynamite."

This afternoon, AEW owner Tony Khan announced that Statlander will make her first TBS Championship defense in an open challenge match with former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose throwing down the gauntlet.

TONIGHT, Wednesday 5/31

San Diego, CA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT TBS Title Match@callmekrisstat vs @NylaRoseBeast The new TBS Champion Kris Statlander will make her first ever title defense vs former World Champion Nyla Rose on Dynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Pyx4IWWLB7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 31, 2023

Rose and Statlander are no strangers to each other, having faced off in singles action twice in AEW previously. Their first encounter came notably at Revolution in 2020; Rose defeated Statlander to retain the AEW Women's Championship. However, Statlander would later get a measure of revenge against Rose on an August 2021 episode of "Dynamite," defeating her rival in less than four minutes en route to earning an AEW Women's Title shot against Britt Baker at All Out. Rose previously challenged for the TBS Title at Full Gear last November, coming up short against Cargill.

Statlander's title defense against Rose tonight will be the first time the TBS Championship has been defended by anyone besides Cargill, who first won the title by defeating Ruby Soho in the TBS Championship tournament final back on the January 5, 2022 episode of "Dynamite."