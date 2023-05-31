WWE Announces June Dates For Cody Rhodes' Upcoming Schedule

Cody Rhodes might not have won in the WrestleMania main event. He might not be World Heavyweight Champion. But "The American Nightmare" is nonetheless a focal point of WWE programming, and it appears more WWE Live Events will feature him next month.

WWE announced via Twitter that Rhodes will not only be attending this Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Wilkes-Barre, PA but also the upcoming Live Events in White Plains, NY, and Manchester, NH. Rhodes will then be on hand for every "Raw" of June before heading across the pond and appearing at Live Events in Sheffield, Liverpool, and Newcastle in England, ahead of Money In The Bank on July 1 in London's O2 Arena.

Rhodes is coming off a loss to Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions where he passed out to the Kimura Lock. Rhodes has demanded a rematch against "The Beast," claiming that he never tapped out. He essentially issued an open challenge to Lesnar, saying he'd face him any time, any place. Lesnar certainly has options in the month ahead to take Rhodes up on his offer.