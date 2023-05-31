Impact Wrestling Announces World Tag Team Title Match For Against All Odds

As Chris Bey and Ace Austin near 100 days as Impact World Tag Team Champions, another title defense has been scheduled for the Bullet Club tandem at the next Impact pay-per-view.

Impact Wrestling has announced that Bey and Austin will defend their tag team titles at Impact Against All Odds on June 9th against The Good Hands' John Skyler and Jason Hotch. Skyler and Hotch are set to have Brian Myers in their corner for the bout at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH.

The tandem won the titles in February from Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, better known as the Motor City Machine Guns. Bey says that beating the legendary tag team for the titles made the win that much more special.

"Some people won't understand when I say this, but this doesn't mean as much to me if we didn't beat who we beat," Bey explained in March. "We're the world tag team champions because we beat one of the best tag teams in wrestling history."

Bey's partner Ace Austin is hoping that the tag team championships will be a stepping stone to the Impact Wrestling main event scene. A former X Division Champion, Austin hopes to fulfill comparisons made by many, who have likened the Bullet Club magician to former Impact World Champion AJ Styles, who also had a tenure as the leader of Bullet Club before heading to WWE, though, unlike Styles, Austin has taken a side role underneath new Bullet Club leader David Finlay.