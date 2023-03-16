Chris Bey Found Winning Impact Tag Titles From MCMG Especially Meaningful

After a relatively decent chase, Chris Bey and Ace Austin finally climbed to the top of Impact Wrestling's tag team mountain top, defeating the Motor City Machine Guns to capture the Impact Tag Team Championship on the March 2 episode of "Impact on AXS TV." As one would think when capturing a major wrestling championship, it was a victory that was just too sweet. There was, however, an aspect of the victory that made it even sweeter. And, as Bey revealed during an interview with PWMania, it was defeating a legendary tag team to do so.

"It's incredible," Bey said. "Some people won't understand when I say this, but this doesn't mean as much to me if we didn't beat who we beat. We're the world tag team champions because we beat one of the best tag teams in wrestling history.

"Those guys made a living by creating a whole genre style of tag team wrestling. So, to get in the ring and mix it up with those guys and capture championships from them made those titles mean more to me than they could ever met in any other scenario, and for that I take more pride in winning than I think I ever could have if we would have won them from anybody else."

Austin and Bey will now look to defend those Impact Tag Team Titles, first at Impact's Sacrifice event on March 24, where they'll battle TMDK's Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste. Should the duo retain, they will only have six days of rest before defending them again at Impact and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Multiverse United during WrestleMania weekend, this time in four-way action against the Aussie Open, Haste and Mikey Nichols, and, you guessed it, the Motor City Machine Guns.