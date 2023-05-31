Eric Bischoff On Goldberg Retirement Tour: 'I Wouldn't Go Near It With A 10-Foot Pole'

Eric Bischoff is conflicted about the possibility of former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg taking part in a retirement tour. On the latest "83 Weeks," Bischoff proposed two scenarios for Goldberg's possible swan song.

"One scenario is he's working with an established, credible, well-funded tour promoter," Bischoff mused, "...and Bill's got a roster of people that Bill likes being around and like being around Bill, and are anxious to do that tour, I think it could be fantastic." Bischoff thinks that big shows in even bigger cities could make for a truly special tour.

"If I could afford it, I'd fly to Jerusalem to see that match," Bischoff admitted. The former WCW President again stressed the importance of solid infrastructure for such an event. "If it's really well-funded, manage their expectations and he's got the right roster to follow him around the globe? Have at it." However Bischoff also thinks the tour could go another direction.

"I think it could also be a f***ing nightmare," Bischoff confessed, "and I wouldn't go near it with a ten-foot pole, but that's just me. The critical issue is does he have the right promoting partner?"

Goldberg has been flirting with the idea of retiring for many years now, coming back to WWE to wrestle the likes of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, even holding the WWE Universal Championship on a couple of occasions. AEW President Tony Khan has also said that he's spoken with the WWE Hall of Famer, saying the two have a solid relationship.