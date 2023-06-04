Teddy Long Says Nobody In The WWE Locker Room Ever Had A Problem With Shane McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has said that no one backstage in WWE had any issues with Shane McMahon, and he worked hard to get better in the ring.

In his recent appearance on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's" "The Wrestling Time Machine" show, Long was asked by veteran journalist Bill Apter about how WWE Superstars felt regarding McMahon's in-ring ability and if they were jealous of the opportunities he was getting.

"It was never like that — you got to understand one thing, this is the boss's son. And the other thing, Shane McMahon worked his butt off, I'm telling you," stated Long. "He got in there, he took bumps and got injuries, and everything. I mean backstage, he was one of the boys."

Long also stated that McMahon was liked by everybody backstage because of the way he presented himself.

"He was great to hang out with and he would just have fun with you. So I don't think nobody had any problem with Shane. Like I said, Shane knew how to present himself with everybody, so everybody liked Shane," said the Hall of Famer.

The veteran star said that McMahon was like "one of the boys" backstage in WWE, while he also reserved special praise for Shane's sister, Stephanie, stating that she was always nice to him, as well as the rest of the WWE roster.

Shane McMahon wrestled frequently during his tenure with WWE and had several high-profile matches, against the likes of The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens, to name a few. His last appearance in a WWE ring didn't quite go according to plan as he suffered an injury in his impromptu match against The Miz at this year's WrestleMania.