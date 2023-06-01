Andrade El Idolo Teases AEW Return After CM Punk Confirmed For AEW Collision

CM Punk is returning for the debut of "AEW Collision," but another long-absent star could also make an appearance on the show. Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter after the latest Punk announcement was revealed and teased his own return to action on the upcoming Saturday night series, which will premiere on June 17.

"I have something similar with this guy!!! #AEWCollision," he wrote while retweeting a post from AEW's official Twitter account about Punk's return. El Idolo's latest tease also comes after an Instagram post he put out last month, in which he confirmed that he's coming back and will appear on "Collision."

Of course, there are different ways to read El Idolo's tweet. While the post suggests that he'll be part of the "Collision" debut, his situation is comparable to Punk's in other ways. Both wrestlers have been absent from AEW since September 2022 following backstage altercations with other stars. Punk had behind-the-scenes issues with The Elite and Colt Cabana which resulted in an explosive All Out post-show press conference and subsequent locker room brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. El Idolo, meanwhile, had an incident with Sammy Guevara that got physical after the pair had a falling out.

Unlike Punk, however, El Idolo was advertised in the first press release for "Collision." His re-arrival has yet to be announced on television, but all of the signs point toward him being part of the show. Elsewhere, Thunder Rosa and Miro could also be part of "Collision" as they both returned to television recently.